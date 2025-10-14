Lawmaker wants teachers to take oath

Florida teachers would have to take an oath to the nation and the state under a proposal filed Monday by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes.

The measure (HB 147) would be required for public school teachers, similar to oaths taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials, according to a news release from Fabricio.

The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 13. The bill would require teachers to take an oath that says:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a classroom teacher in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a classroom teacher in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students, which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God.”