State legislators propose legislation to help domestic violence victims with financial issues

State Democratic legislators have filed matching bills to allow survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, or stalking to terminate their rental agreements without financial penalties.

The legislation, H.B. 107 and S.B. 142, was filed by state Rep. Johanna López, D-Orlando, and state Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Orlando.

They say the bills address a "critical barrier that keeps survivors trapped in dangerous situations: the inability to break a lease without facing substantial financial consequences."

Domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness, and the inability to afford early termination fees or forfeited deposits often forces survivors to "remain in unsafe homes," say the legislators. They note that under current law, "there are no clear protections for tenants fleeing violence."

The proposed legislation would establish a "safe and confidential process" for survivors to end their leases by providing written notice and documentation, such as a protective order or verification from a certified domestic violence center. The bill also protects survivors' confidential information from being shared or entered into databases and "requires landlords to change locks within 24 hours upon request."

López, who said she's a domestic violence survivor, said the aim of the legislation is safety.

"As a survivor of domestic violence, I know firsthand the importance of ensuring that victims are protected and supported," López said. "This bill eliminates a major barrier to that safety, allowing survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity, free from the fear of damaged credit or the inability to secure a safe home for themselves and their families."

Davis echoed López, stressing the impossible choice facing many domestic violence survivors.

"Far too often, victims are forced to choose between their safety and their stability, a choice no one should ever have to make," he said. "This bill ensures that survivors of abuse can reclaim their freedom without facing financial ruin. By giving them a safe way out, we are saying loud and clear: your safety matters, your dignity matters, and your life matters."

The bills seek to "balance tenant protections with fairness to landlords" by allowing landlords to collect up to 30 days of rent after notice. Any co-tenants who are perpetrators would be held "fully liable for their share of rent and damages."

The 2026 Florida Legislature convenes Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

