Florida Secretary of State Cory Byrd touts election safeguards, teases proposed changes

With races in 2026 for governor, a U.S. Senate seat and Florida Cabinet offices, Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Wednesday expressed confidence in the integrity and security of Florida's election system.

"Our elections are open and transparent," Byrd said during a presentation to the House Government Operations Subcommittee. "Everyone can watch every step of the way."

The Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration have made a series of changes to the election system in recent years, spurring controversies and legal challenges. As an example, a law passed this spring placed additional restrictions on the ballot-initiative process, drawing challenges in federal court from groups trying to pass proposed constitutional amendments.

As he spoke to House members Wednesday, Byrd teased that more changes to election laws will be proposed during the 2026 legislative session. He did not provide detailed explanations but indicated potential changes could involve issues such as audits of election results and ensuring citizenship of voters.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers asked questions about topics that have drawn heavy attention. As an example, Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, asked about the possibility of hand counts of ballots.

But Byrd, a former House member, said hand counts would take more time than machine counts. Also, he said the state tries to have a uniform election system, which could be upended if, for example, small counties used hand counts and large counties used machine counts.

As another example, Rep. RaShon Young, D-Orlando, cited continued confusion in carrying out a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at restoring voting rights for felons who have served their sentences. Much of the confusion has centered on determining whether felons have satisfied requirements such as paying fines.

Byrd said people can submit information to the state to help determine whether they are eligible to have voting rights restored. But he said a key part of the issue is information in the court system and that there is "not a simple fix."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Byrd also said the state has safeguards on voting by mail. President Donald Trump, among other people, has criticized voting by mail across the country.

Florida has long allowed voting by mail, and Byrd said taking it away would create "different pressures" on elections supervisors.

"It is a popular method (of voting)," Byrd said. "We try to implement as many safeguards as possible."

During the meeting, Byrd said cybersecurity is "always an issue" for election officials.

"We know the threats are out there," he said. "We know where they try to get in."

State Republican leaders have long said they are trying to address fraud in making changes in election laws. But critics have contended changes have had effects such as making it harder to register to vote and to get proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Florida has steadily made changes since its disputed 2000 presidential election. Among other things, Byrd said the state has sought to have uniform standards and quick results.

"Nobody wants to go back to 2000, and we've come a long way since then," he said.



