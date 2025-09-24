Florida pharmacists receive approval to provide COVID-19 vaccines

Amid widespread debate and questions about COVID-19 vaccines, the Florida Board of Pharmacy on Tuesday said pharmacists in the state are able to provide the vaccines to patients.

The board, during a brief meeting, cited a state law that allows pharmacists to administer vaccines that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Board members said COVID-19 vaccines fall under that category.

Pharmacists also need to have what is known as a "protocol" under a physician to administer vaccines. That's a written agreement with a supervising physician that allows the pharmacist to give vaccines and spells out what the pharmacist is permitted to do.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has been a prominent critic of COVID-19 vaccines, and the issue has gained additional attention through actions by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic.

