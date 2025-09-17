Sen. Rick Scott. Fla. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis propose National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk

Senator Rick Scott said Tuesday he wants to honor the legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by designating October 14, 2025 as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla., is leading the effort in the House with companion legislation.

"Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family, and in beauty of ideas and discussion," said Scott in a statement. "He lived with purpose and conviction, never shying away from hard truths and hard conversations, and always believing that the strength of our ideas and our faith could bring people together.

"I am proud to lead a resolution honoring Charlie's legacy as an American patriot by designating October 14, what would have been his 32nd birthday, as National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk — a day to come together, pray, and celebrate Charlie's impact on the nation."

Said Patronis in a statement on Tuesday: "Charlie Kirk's influence reached far beyond politics. He was a fearless defender of faith, freedom, and the principles that make America great, inspiring young people to lead with courage and conviction."

"A National Day of Remembrance in Charlie's name will ensure his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to speak bravely and boldly," Patronis said.



