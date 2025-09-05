© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
FWC wants public input on proposed rule changes for wild green iguanas

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:54 AM CDT
An iguana checks out his own reflection at an Upper Keys window. A new program could reduce the number of the non-native reptiles in the Florida Keys.
Kevin Wadlow|Keynoter
/
Miami Herald
An iguana checks out his own reflection at an Upper Keys window. A new program could reduce the number of the non-native reptiles in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering updates to its rules regarding wild green iguanas, and they want to hear from the community.

This week, FWC is hosting a series of virtual public meetings to gather feedback on proposed changes that could impact the use of wild-caught green iguanas for sale, exhibition or research purposes.

Its goal is to allow secure and reasonable cage options for the invasive species.

The first meeting takes place tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with two additional sessions scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information on the plans and meetings, click here.

Florida News
Helen Acevedo