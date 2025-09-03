Appointed Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia announces 2026 election bid for the job

Florida CFO Blaise has officially announced he will be running for election for the job in 2026.

Ingoglia was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year after Jimmy Patronis was elected to Congress.

In an announcement video posted to social media, Ingoglia says he's running on his conservative record, which includes being a former chair of the Republican Party of Florida and a former state senator.

"Common sense and fiscal sanity are making a comeback. No more DEI. No more taxpayer-funded illegal immigration. No more trying to turn Florida into New York or California. I'm laser focused on making our state affordable, again, holding insurance companies accountable and lowering taxes," he said in the video.

Today, I announced my campaign for CFO of the Great State of Florida.



Are you with me? Good!…because we’re just getting started! https://t.co/3pcnlLIKLh pic.twitter.com/QA65rZh4Eb — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) September 2, 2025

DeSantis has promoted Ingoglia as his heir apparent for the job. He placed him front and center on his Florida DOGE audits hitting mostly blue local governments around the state, and has messaged with him in support of a ballot initiative to remove property taxes on homesteaded properties in 2026.

Three candidates are currently running for CFO in 2026, but Ingoglia is far and away the most known name filed so far.

