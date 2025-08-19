Florida State University celebrates the life of John Thrasher, its 15th president

The late Florida State University president John Thrasher faced many challenges in his decades of leadership. At his celebration of life Tuesday, a colleague recalled how Thrasher responded to them.

Ed Burr, who chaired the FSU board of trustees during Thrasher's tenure, recalled some of tests Thrasher faced as president.

He pointed to the death of Andrew Coffey, an FSU student who died in a hazing incident. Burr said Thrasher turned "sadness into action" by suspending all social activities at the university's fraternities and sororities.

"People said 'You're trying to destroy Greek life.' He confidently said, 'Oh, no, I'm saving Greek life.' And I think we're having rush this week. I think we all know that Greek life is flourishing here at Florida State University, and largely because of what he did."

Thrasher was the first of his family to graduate from college – FSU, to which he was forever grateful. His storied career included serving as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and as a state senator. He died in May at the age of 81 and is survived by Jean, his wife of 60 years, their three children and eight grandchildren.

Copyright 2025 WFSU