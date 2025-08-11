Florida Power & Light faces a hearing after settlement talks on its base rate plan

Florida Power & Light and numerous parties say they have reached what they're calling a "settlement in principle" on a plan for base electric rates over the next four years.

But other parties, including the state office that represents Florida consumers, have not agreed to the potential settlement and want to move forward with a hearing planned for Monday.

The developments add uncertainty to a closely watched case that has involved FPL seeking rate increases that would lead to customers paying billions of dollars in the coming years.

FPL early this year filed a proposal for rate increases of $1.545 billion in 2026 and $927 million in 2027. Also, FPL would pass along costs to customers in 2028 and 2029 for solar-energy and battery-storage projects.

Base rates make up a major part of customers' monthly bills, along with costs such as power-plant fuel. Base-rate cases play out over months at the Public Service Commission and involve voluminous amounts of financial and other data.

The multi-day hearing scheduled to start Monday would include expert testimony and lead to a decision this fall by the commission about whether to approve the FPL proposal or scale it back. If a settlement is ultimately finalized, the commission would hold a hearing on it and decide whether to sign off.

