Lawmakers secure $3.75 million to advance sickle cell treatment

Published August 5, 2025 at 6:13 AM CDT
Sickle cell is a blood disease, called that because the red blood cells are shaped like sickles and can block the blood flow to the rest of the body.

Two Florida lawmakers have secured nearly 4 million dollars to improve treatment for people with sickle cell disease.

Democrats St. Petersburg Senator Darryl Rouson and Tampa Representative Fentrice Driskell are touting state allocations for two major initiatives through the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research.

The money is intended to address a longstanding gap in knowledge about sickle cell-related mortality.

One goal is to encourage autopsies for those who pass away from the disease. That data will guide treatment, inform public health strategies, and strengthen advocacy efforts.

And money is also earmarked to improve transportation access for sickle-cell patients. That funding will provide two vans to each of Florida's 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence.

The lawmakers say that will help ensure reliable access to outpatient services statewide.

