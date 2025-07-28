Gov. DeSantis eyes AI plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expressed concerns about artificial intelligence and said he will be “rolling out an approach on this within the next few months.”

During an appearance in Bay County, DeSantis did not provide details about what he will seek to do, but he pointed to “really significant” questions about the fast-expanding technology.

“I think this is, like, the biggest issue that’s facing our society,” DeSantis said. “I think it’s the biggest issue that’s facing the economy.”

He also said, “The reality is there’s a lot of eggs in this basket now. People are very bullish on this. And my fear is, I don’t want our experience, our ability to live and pursue happiness, which is what the founding fathers intended, to be subordinated to the whims of these big tech guys who have maybe their different agenda.”

DeSantis said he does not know whether his approach will require legislation, “but we’ve got to be careful about how all this unwinds.”