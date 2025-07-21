June in Florida wasn't as hot as last year, but it's still getting warmer overall

Floridians experienced the state's 12th hottest June on record this year, while June of 2024 ranked 3rd on the list.

Last month, Florida's average temperature was 81.8 degrees Fahrenheit — that's not as hot as the year before at 82.6 degrees.

But Jen Brady, senior data analyst for the nonprofit Climate Central, said it's all about the long-term averages.

Over the last decade, the state has been averaging 81.5 degrees for June, compared to 79.9 degrees since 1895.

And in June 50 years ago, Florida's average temperature was a full two degrees cooler than this year.

ALSO READ: Feeling the heat? Some tips on how to save on your electric bill

"Small temperature differences, even though they sound small, can make a big difference in our way of life," Brady said.

A temperature increase of just a couple degrees can lead to higher energy bills, stunted plant growth, and more rainfall.

Tampa has been averaging 81.3-degree Junes since 1890, while the last 10 years have been 83.7.

Similar increases have been seen a little south in Sarasota with 80.4 degrees for June since 1911, but averaging 82.5 the last 10 years.

Health and hurricanes

Brady said, overall, it's getting hotter everywhere across the globe.

"Last year, we had a record year in the U.S. The globe has been setting record after record after record, year after year after year. And the state of Florida has been among the hot spots within the U.S., as we're setting these records consistently," Brady said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. last year experienced 3.5 degrees above the 20th-century average, ranking it the nation's warmest year in NOAA's 130-year climate record.

“Even though we're seeing this warmth on the land areas, the water areas are warming even more, and that's what causes the larger hurricanes.”

"Heat is the biggest killer of all the weather phenomena," Brady said. "Particularly in Florida, you're probably so focused on the destruction of hurricanes and things like that, but heat is also very dangerous."

The National Weather Service said on its website that "heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year."

Heat can lead to cramps, exhaustion, or stroke. It can also make existing health conditions worse.

The temperatures are also rising in our oceans, as they are understood to absorb over 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases.

Those heat-trapping gases are sent into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels for transportation and energy production, accelerating global warming.

NOAA / Courtesy / Courtesy

In July 2023, the Gulf experienced record-breaking warm water temperatures, with some areas reaching levels comparable to hot tubs.

A sensor in Manatee Bay recorded 101.1°F on July 24, potentially breaking the global record for sea surface temperature.

"Even though we're seeing this warmth on the land areas, the water areas are warming even more, and that's what causes the larger hurricanes," Brady said.

The greater Tampa Bay region was hit with three major storms last year, which led to devastating floods from storm surge and heavy rainfall — all exacerbated by climate change.

In terms of solutions, Brady said, "We need to stop releasing fossil fuels into the atmosphere in order to make the big difference to reduce these temperatures."

She also stressed safety.

"We need to be conscious of our friends, our neighbors, because heat is so dangerous, it really is a time when you need to be alert and make sure other people are safe," Brady said.

The National Weather Service listed these groups as most vulnerable to heat: young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant people.

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7