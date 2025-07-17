© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
A trial date is set for accused FSU gunman Phoenix Ikner

WFSU
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:37 AM CDT
Inside the Leon County Courthouse during a case management hearing in the Phoenix Ikner trial.
Alicia Devine
/
Pool photographer, Tallahassee Democrat
Inside the Leon County Courthouse during a case management hearing in the Phoenix Ikner trial.

Accused Florida State University gunman Phoenix Ikner's trial date has been set.

During a case management hearing Wednesday, Leon County Judge Lance Neff announced jury selection for the case will begin November 3. But that date could change.

Ikner, who is accused of killing two and injuring others during an April shooting on FSU's campus, is currently facing nine charges: two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Ikner's defense team had initially opted out of the discovery process, but during the hearing, Assistant Public Defense Attorney Peter Mills told Neff the defense team has reversed course and planned to file a mostion.

State Attorney Jack Campbell, says that means there's a chance the scheduled dates could be pushed back. But Campbell says his team will be ready.

"I know my evidence," Campbell says. "But at the same time, it's important to me and to the community that he gets a fair trial and that he's prepared for trial. So I'm fine going that way, too." 

Neff also set an October 1st deadline for discovery, and pretrial motions must be filed by October 10th.

The case will continue with monthly case management conferences as it moves forward.

