Leon County will add a HOST deputy to work with women and girls experiencing homelessness

The Leon County Commission has agreed to pay for a fourth deputy on the sheriff's Homeless Outreach Street Team. The Leon County Sheriff's Office will use this position to focus on women and girls experiencing homelessness.

Undersheriff Ron Cave says women and girls are more likely to be victims of crime than others experiencing homelessness.

"We do address the needs of the vulnerable population within that vulnerable population," Cave said. "Unfortunately, there are subsets within it, and the women and children are significantly more vulnerable."

LCSO estimates that in the last year, there have been 75 women and girls experiencing homelessness in Leon County.

The HOST unit will expand its outreach to women and children living in vehicles by conducting early morning patrols of parking lots at hospitals, public parks, and other well-lit areas.

"We will be doing some very specific and targeted support services, working with Big Bend Continuum of Care and other community partners to address the needs as it relates to the homeless population and more specifically, women and children," Cave said.

The HOST unit also will conduct monthly meetings with women and girls who are clients of local homeless shelters, with an emphasis on the resources available to them.

