How much do wetlands like the Everglades protect private properties?

Though construction and development have diminished the Everglades to half their original size, South Florida is still defined by this vast wetland. Just how, exactly, do they help protect us from flooding, which is intensifying as a warmer climate brings more precipitation and stronger hurricanes?

To answer our readers' questions, the Herald spoke to Meenakashi Chabba, an ecosystem and resilience scientist at the non-profit Everglades Foundation who earned a PhD in Earth System Science at Florida International University and used to work on economic evaluations and risk reduction at FIU's Disaster Risk and Resilience in the Americas Program.

READ MORE: Environmental groups sue to block migrant detention center rising in Florida Everglades

How do wetlands in South Florida protect residential communities from flooding?

CHABBA: Wetlands are actually the very best natural protection we can have from flooding, whether they're swamps with trees or marshes with grasses.

In South Florida, where we get four to five feet of rain a year, inland freshwater wetlands like the Everglades absorb and hold that water very quickly – they're like a natural sponge. Without them, rainfall and stormwater would overwhelm our neighborhoods. These wetlands have rich organic soil and unique plants that soak up rainwater, that's just how they're designed, and that reduces flood heights. The healthier the wetland, the better it holds water, and the better its ability to protect us from flooding.

On the coast, mangroves are critical defenders during hurricanes and tropical storms. Their dense roots and tangled canopies form a physical barrier that slows down storm surge as it pushes inland. This reduces both the height and energy of the floodwaters hitting coastal neighborhoods. They're superheroes, really.

Is there any proof wetlands have reduced damage in real storm events?

Yes, we have scientific studies to prove that. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the economic damages from storm surge alone were about $5 billion. But mangroves, for example, decreased a lot of the impact. Without the mangroves, South Florida would experienced another $725 million in storm surge damages, much of it to private properties. They really reduced the impact on the homes behind them. On average, we know that mangroves reduce annual flood damages by 25% to nearby properties.

We also have a recent study that shows that Everglades wetlands provide at least $5.3 billion in flood mitigation benefits each year. Coastal wetlands — so that's mangroves, corals, and oyster reefs — add another roughly $3.5 billion annually in storm surge protection. That's why we need to keep them healthy and push for nature-based solutions in city planning.

This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.

This climate report is funded by Florida International University, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the David and Christina Martin Family Foundation in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners. The Miami Herald retains editorial control of all content.

This story was originally published by the Miami Herald and shared in partnership with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a multi-newsroom initiative founded by the Miami Herald, the Sun-Sentinel, The Palm Beach Post, the Orlando Sentinel, WLRN Public Media and the Tampa Bay Times.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media