© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A U.S. district judge heard arguments Monday over a Florida law that alarms voting rights advocates

WFSU
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:48 AM CDT
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker is considering arguments about Florida's ballot initiatives
Michael Flippo
/
stock.adobe.com
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker is considering arguments about Florida's ballot initiatives

A federal district judge heard arguments Monday over a Florida law that voting rights advocates say could significantly reduce the ability of citizens to amend the state constitution. Some parts of that law go into effect today (Tuesday).

Several groups currently working to get proposed amendments on the ballot are asking the judge for a preliminary injunction to block parts of the law.

The measure puts rules in place about how petitions to get proposed amendments on the ballot can be gathered and who can gather them. For example, a petition circulator must be a U.S. citizen and a Florida resident. If they've been convicted of a felony, they must have had their rights restored.

The law also limits the number of petitions a person who is not a registered petition gatherer can possess. There's a $50,000 fine for violations.

The groups worry the rules could make it too hard to gather enough needed signatures to get their proposals on the ballot.

The law's supporters say it is needed to help reduce the possibility of fraud in the petition-gathering process.

A ruling on the issue is expected within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2025 WFSU

Tags
Florida News Voting Rights