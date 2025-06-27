These new Florida laws are taking effect on July 1

More than 100 new Florida laws are set to take effect on July 1.

Here are 10 that residents and visitors should know about:

Fluoride ban

Communities across the United States have added fluoride to drinking water for decades to prevent tooth decay.

But starting July 1, Florida will ban the mineral from tap water under a new law prohibiting its use in public water systems.

Florida is only the second state to take such action, following Utah.

The state Republicans in support say Floridians shouldn't be forced to consume fluoride, which they worry can cause health problems.

Dental groups decry the decision, adamant that low levels of the mineral only have positives. They say the move will worsen dental health, especially for those who can't afford regular care.

Dexter's Law

Criminal penalties will be increased for aggravated animal cruelty, which includes the "knowing and intentional torture or torment of an animal that injured, mutilated or killed the animal."

That measure is called "Dexter's Law," named after a dog adopted from a shelter who was later found beheaded in a Pinellas County park.

It also directs the state to create a public online database of those who have committed animal cruelty offenses. It must be ready to go by the beginning of 2026.

School phone ban

Starting July 1, "wireless communications devices" like phones will be banned throughout the entire school day for elementary and middle schoolers.

This builds on a 2023 law that prohibited phones during class time across public schools.

The class time-only limitation would remain for high schoolers, though a pilot program for a full ban would be launched in six school districts.

Daylina Miller / WUSF / WUSF Environmentalists, law makers, and nature lovers gathered at Honeymoon Island State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2024 to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Great Outdoors Initiative", a plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels.

No developments in parks

Building things like pickleball courts, golf courses and big hotels in Florida's state parks will be blocked.

The measure came in response to a state plan last year that would have put such developments in some Florida parks. Gov. Ron DeSantis eventually pulled that plan after significant public opposition.

Anti-squatter measures

Floridians will have more tools to remove unwanted, nonpaying occupants from their properties.

One new law allows property owners to request that law enforcement remove unauthorized occupants — but under certain conditions, including that people must have already been told to leave.

Another facilitates the quick removal of those overstaying and not paying at hotels and other lodging establishments. It clarifies the difference between tenants and guests who can be removed — by law enforcement — for violations.

This follows legislation that passed last year aimed at speeding up the process of removing squatters from residential locations.

'Boater Freedom Act'

Law enforcement will no longer be able to stop boats for random safety inspections.

The so-called "Boater Freedom Act" prevents state law enforcement officers from stopping and boarding boats without probable cause.

While some worry that stopping random searches could lead to more crimes like overfishing and boating under the influence, the measure received largely bipartisan support in the legislature.

Part of it also changes the standards for Springs Protection Zones, which are areas that restrict boaters from activities like anchoring, mooring, beaching and grounding.

Those changes have environmental groups warning it'll be harder to protect spring. Boater groups say the legislation protects communities that receive economic benefits from water recreation.

Gulf of America

Florida will now recognize the Gulf of America instead of the Gulf of Mexico.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the renaming on his first day of his second term.

One new state measure, effective July 1, changes state statute mentions of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Another requires state agencies to update their "geographic materials" to reflect the new designation and requires that new public school materials also have the update.

/ AP / AP The 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside killed 98 people. Laws passed after the collapse require "milestone inspections" of older buildings and "structural integrity reserve" studies to determine how much money condo associations should set aside for future major repairs.

Condo reform

Large swathes of a condominium reform package are also taking effect.

That package is aimed at reducing association fees that have skyrocketed due to safety standards created after the 2021 deadly condo collapse in Surfside.

The law increases accountability and transparency on condo associations and their leaderships.

It also allows those associations to invest reserve money so less is taken out of owners' pockets. And it lets associations pause or minimize funding their reserves for two years after getting an inspection, a cost-saving measure that allows them to focus spending on needed repairs as opposed to maintaining the fund.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



