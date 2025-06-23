© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
DeSantis signs condo owner relief bill

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published June 23, 2025 at 7:45 PM CDT
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday aimed at providing relief to condo owners struggling with rising costs associated with new safety regulations.

The bill eases some costs due to regulations passed following the Surfside Condo collapse. While DeSantis said the regulations are important, he thinks a balance needs to be struck.

"The legislature enacted provisions to try to ensure that something like that doesn't happen again. And while that was well intentioned in application. There were a lot of folks that had a lot of concerns about how some of these assessments were being done, whether people could even afford to even stay in their units," he said.

The bill allows condo associations to utilize loans or lines of credit to fund repairs and address structural integrity issues, rather than only relying on special assessments from owners.

