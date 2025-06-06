DeSantis signs into law bill to protect Florida firefighters

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law in hopes of better protecting Florida firefighters on the job.

During a speech Thursday at a conference for the Florida Professional Firefighters in Palm Beach Gardens, DeSantis signed HB 929 into law.

"It updates the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act to reflect the full scope of harm that firefighters face including Occupational Diseases and mental health ramifications," he said.

The bill goes into effect July 1.

The new law will require the state's department of financial services to develop policies to address mental health best practices, chemical hazard education and purchasing non-toxic gear, among others.

Studies show that Florida firefighters are at increased risks for different kinds of cancer including melanoma for men and thyroid cancer for women.

The new law will also encourage firefighter employers to limit shifts to no more than 42 hours per week.

READ MORE:

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media