DeSantis signs bills targeting 'squatters' in commercial properties, hotels

Floridians will have more tools to remove unwanted, nonpaying occupants from their properties.

Last year , Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation aimed at speeding up the process of removing "squatters" from residential locations. On Monday, he signed a pair of bills expanding that focus to commercial properties and hotels.

"Under current law, the remedies to remove unauthorized occupants of a commercial property can unfortunately be lengthy and time-consuming, which then incentivizes people to take advantage of the situation," he said at a press conference in Sarasota.

The commercial property measure, SB 322 , allows property owners to request that police remove unauthorized occupants — but under certain conditions, including that people must have already been told to leave.

The legislation permits those evicted to file lawsuits for "wrongful removal."

The other measure, SB 606 , facilitates the quick kicking out of those overstaying and not paying at hotels and other lodging establishments. It clarifies in law the difference between tenants and guests who can be removed — by law enforcement — for violations.

"Our hotels must be able to focus on providing world-renowned experiences for our guests and not on lengthy, bureaucratic roadblocks to evict bad actor squatters," said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, in a statement.

"This legislation protects our hoteliers from costly legal delays and ensures that rooms are available for paying customers," Dover added.

Both "squatter" measures take effect on July 1.

One provision takes effect next year, though: A requirement that restaurants provide clear notice to customers of automatic tips or service fees.

A couple of state housing access advocacy organizations did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Florida Supportive Housing Coalition said it didn't have a comment on the signed bills at this time.

