DeSantis signs sweeping autism bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping bill aimed at increasing the opportunities for early detection and intervention for children with autism -- and their families. The new law also works to fill in the gaps in children's education with specialized programs.

The measure expands free screening and early detection opportunities.

It directs the Department of Health to apply for federal approval to extend eligibility for services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. That means families of children with developmental delays or disabilities would be able to continue receiving early intervention services in the Early Steps Program until the child turns four.

The new law increases school choice options for children with autism, who may require highly specialized educational environments and resources. It also creates a grant program to support the creation of charter schools exclusively serving children with autism.

And it encourages collaboration on autism research and services by state agencies and university-related centers.

