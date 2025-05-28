Opponents of Florida A&M University's new president-elect are organizing to fight back

The uproar at Florida A&M University over its new president-elect, lobbyist Marva Johnson, is growing. Supporters of the storied HBCU see it as a hostile takeover from an administration focused on eliminating anything perceived as inclusive or "woke." And those supporters say the battle to preserve black culture and history extends beyond the nation's top-ranked public historically black university.

Johnson is a lobbyist for Charter Communications, one of the largest cable companies in the U.S. She has three degrees, including her juris doctorate, and she's served two terms on Florida's public education governing board. She has ties to Governor Ron DeSantis, who has made it a mission to crack down on schools he's deemed "woke." And he's actively worked to install presidents at the state's public universities who share his world view.

"This may have started with a Black college in Florida, but best believe it will not end there," said Keneshia Grant. "So, the fight that we take up in this moment is for FAMU, but it's not just for FAMU. It's for all of Black America."

Grant is a FAMU alumna, media contributor and political science professor at Howard, a fellow HBCU. She spoke on Wednesday's Zoom call, organized by a group called Keepers of the Flame. Grant views Johnson's appointment to FAMU's presidency as a continuation of a cultural war—which has led to rollbacks on affirmative action and equal opportunity, and to the culling of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the United States.

"They are working to hollow out the engine of the Black middle class in Florida because they know education is the great equalizer," said Grant. "They want us to be the followers and not the leaders. They want us to be the workers and not the boss."

The fight over FAMU is also echoing in Congress, where Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was recently asked wither Johnson's appointment was connected to Project 2025, the conservative plan to rescind diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We are not going to allow the Trump administration to take over historically Black colleges and universities across the country, to whitewash our history, and to try to indoctrinate the young people of America with their extreme and failing ideology," Jeffries told reporters.

Johnson was a last-minute addition to the presidential finalist list. The governor directly and indirectly appoints nearly all of members of public university boards. While she was still a candidate, on campus for the day, Johnson's meeting with the alumni and wider community didn't go well. Among those questioning Johnson was Clinton Byrd, a 1971 FAMU graduate in accounting.

"Do you feel that in this climate, under these circumstances, that you -- in being supportive of Gov. DeSantis, could actually protect FAMU?," he asked.

Marva Johnson: "I actually believe that I'm better positioned to navigate what FAMU needs…If what I'm being told…If the general public perception is that Gov. DeSantis likes me, then wouldn't it stand to reason that he wants me to be successful? Nah? [crowd groans]"

On the day of the trustees' vote, they first approved a significant increase in the potential salary the president would receive -- up to $750,000. As it turned out, that was the amount Johnson had requested. A figure beyond what FAMU has historically been capable of funding.

In Florida, salaries above $250,000 must be funded by the school itself. Kristin Harper, chair of the Board of Trustees and a former FAMU student government president, was troubled by that.

"As a fiduciary, I don't think it's responsible to select a finalist whose qualifications pale in comparison to others and whose salary requirements we cannot afford," Harper said. "I want to go on record to reflect the hypocrisy."

At a time when government leaders are insisting that people be hired based on merit and experience, and not the color of their skin, Harper notes, Johnson doesn't make the grade.

"In an age of merit-based hiring decisions, how can one justify settling for a candidate who does not meet all of the position criteria?," she asked. "Or turning a blind eye to exceptionally qualified candidates?"

The opposition is deep. A change.org petition opposing Johnson has reached nearly 18,000 signatures. Alumni are threatening to boycott the school. Other HBCU's are looking on with fear and worry—concerned about their own futures at a time of widespread concerns about the future of free speech and civil rights.

