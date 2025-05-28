© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
New education commissioner considered

WUWF | By News Service of Florida
Published May 28, 2025 at 2:55 PM CDT
Ralph D. Turlington Florida Education Center, or the Turlington Building - Headquarters of the Florida Department of Education
Creative Commons
Ralph D. Turlington Florida Education Center, or the Turlington Building - Headquarters of the Florida Department of Education

After Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. was selected Tuesday to become interim president of the University of West Florida, the State Board of Education next week could consider appointing a new commissioner. An agenda for the board’s June 4 meeting in Miami had not been posted online as of midday Wednesday.

But a meeting notice published in the Florida Administrative Register listed the appointment of a commissioner among “items for consideration.” The University of West Florida trustees approved naming Diaz as interim president, after longtime President Martha Saunders announced this month she would step down. Diaz, a former legislator, has served as education commissioner since 2022.
Tags
Florida News Education
