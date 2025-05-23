Boater groups praise a new law that environmental groups worry limits Florida spring protections

A new Florida law has some boating groups thrilled and environmental groups concerned that it will become harder to protect springs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed the "Boater Freedom Act," which limits when police can stop boats on the water and changes the standards for Springs Protection Zones.

These are areas that restrict boaters from activities like anchoring, mooring, beaching and grounding.

Currently, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission must prove those activities would harm a spring or a spring run to establish a zone. But the new law, SB 1388, changes that to "significant harm." It also requires proof that boating behavior is the predominant cause of damage.

"This is going to put a halt to any future Springs Protection Zones, in my opinion, and possibly put the Springs Protection Zones that are already in place at risk," said Ryan Smart, the executive director of the Florida Springs Council.

The law has already had an effect, even though it technically doesn't take effect until July 1.

The commission was supposed to discuss whether to create a protection zone at Silver Glen Springs in the Ocala National Forest during a Thursday meeting. But it pulled that consideration from the agenda, citing the bill.

During that meeting, a resident called for the removal of the zone designation at Weeki Wachee Springs in Hernando County.

Aja Moore, that resident, cited the new law. And she said the designation had led to "huge" signs and a "super hostile" environment, like between law enforcement and visitors.

The governor's office didn't respond to questions about the law's possible impacts. Wildlife agency spokesperson Shannon Knowles said she would "provide more information when available."

Silver Glen Springs and new statute supporters

Save Our Boating Rights Florida worked to get the zone change into the "Boater Freedom Act."

The group's goal: to prevent Silver Glen Springs and its waterway flowing into Lake George — the second largest lake in Florida — from becoming a Springs Protection Zone.

The group doesn't believe most of the damage in the spring area were caused by boats. But members do believe the restrictions would have meant far fewer visitors and damaged the local economy.

"It's a way of life out here," said Kris Wake, president of the group. "The economy literally is driven off of our waterways."

Wake thinks the new law creates a good balance between preservation and water access.

"I believe wholeheartedly that we need to make sure that our regulations and our restrictions are common sense enough to protect the environment but not overreach," she said. "The next part of the fight for Save Our Boating Rights, the next step, is working on the restoration."

Republican Sen. Keith Truenow of Tavares helped craft the law. He said the pulled protection plan for Silver Glen Springs went too far. Boating is allowed in the spring run, but the spring itself is restricted to swimming.

Truenow said his measure creates more time to find other ways to preserve the spring area in a less restrictive way.

"You want to leave it better than you found it, and, you know, enjoy the nature that we have in our backyard," he said.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media / WUSF Public Media A manatee with propeller scars glides near boaters

Opposing sides do agree on something

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously could prohibit boating activities in Springs Protection Zones.

But the new law allows it to also "modify the allowable means" of such activities.

"They were not able to designate different style anchors that are less invasive, that would cause less degradation," Wake said, referring to the Weeki Wachee zone. "They weren't even able to make the common sense modifications and decisions to allow the vessels to still be in the waterway."

Smart said he hopes the community "continues to rally around" Weeki Wachee's Springs Protection Zone. He added, "It's doing what it's supposed to be doing."

But he sees the modification part of the law as a positive, too. He also mentioned anchors.

"There's some advanced anchoring systems that don't damage the sea grass," Smart said. "So they could require you to use a certain type of anchoring system instead of just prohibiting anchoring altogether."

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



