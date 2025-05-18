© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Invasive snake hunt: Florida's Python Challenge kicks off July 11

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published May 18, 2025 at 11:19 PM CDT
This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian Easterling, left, and Ian Bartoszek with a 14-foot female Burmese python captured in mangrove habitat of southwestern Florida while tracking a male scout snake.
Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP
In the mood for hunting invasive species?

The registration for Florida's annual 10-day python challenge opened Thursday. The hunt will start July 11 and run through July 20. It's meant to incentivize capturing and humanely euthanizing invasive Burmese pythons.

In return, the state offers prizes to the hunters who bring in the most snakes as well as the longest. The top snake wranglers share a $25,000 reward.

To register, visit FLPythonChallenge.org

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

