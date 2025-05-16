Congressional committee reduces funding for SNAP program that feeds 3 million Floridians

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee this week approved cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that would, for the first time, leave states responsible for part of the cost.

SNAP provides food assistance to nearly 3 million low-income Floridians.

Republicans in Congress say the cuts are part of President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill." They say their measure restores integrity to the program and provides $290 billion in savings over the next 10 years.

The changes -- which would take effect in the fiscal year beginning October 2027 -- would help offset the GOP's proposed $4.9 trillion in federal tax cuts.

In a prepared statement, Committee Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, said their bill "restores the program's original intent, offering a temporary helping hand while encouraging work, cracking down on loopholes exploited by states, and protecting taxpayer dollars while supporting the hardworking men and women of American agriculture."

Nationwide, 42 million people rely on SNAP benefits. That includes 2,992,240 Floridians -- or about 13% of the state's population.

The Florida Policy Institute, a progressive think tank, estimates the proposed changes, should they become law, would cost Florida at least $1.6 billion in 2028 -- if benefits are maintained at the current level.

SNAP benefits, going back to the 1960s and '70s as food stamps, have always been fully funded by the U.S. government. This bill would make the individual states pay between 5% and 25% of the benefit -- depending on the state's payment error rate.

If Florida's 2023 error rate holds, it would have to pay the full 25%.

That would likely mean cuts to eligibility or benefits, or cuts to other programs in Florida, according to the Florida Policy Institute. Florida is already facing long-term budget shortfalls. Its official financial outlook projects a shortfall by $6.9 billion in 2028.

"Who's going to feel the brunt of this?" asked Holly Bullard, the institute's chief strategy and development officer. "It's going to be rural communities who have a very high SNAP participation rate, and those farmers in those communities who support and engage in this program, you know. And it's going to be an ever increasing food insecurity in our state."

