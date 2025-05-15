Author Craig Pittman on quirky — and hilarious — Florida food stories

Listen to the episode

Pizza fraud, fried mullet masquerading as a bird and produce used as weapons. For Craig Pittman, it's all in a day's work.

Craig is a journalist and author of several books about the quirky side of our state. His latest is Welcome to Florida—or, for short, WTF. He also co-hosts a podcast of the same name.

Many of these stranger-than-fiction stories involve food, so we invited Craig on the pod to share a few of his favorite epicurean anecdotes. A Florida native known for wearing tropical-themed shirts, Craig explains how his interest in quirky news stories started in childhood. He also shares his favorite under-the-radar eateries around the state.

