© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Craig Pittman on quirky — and hilarious — Florida food stories

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published May 15, 2025 at 6:59 AM CDT

Listen to the episode

Pizza fraud, fried mullet masquerading as a bird and produce used as weapons. For Craig Pittman, it's all in a day's work.

Craig is a journalist and author of several books about the quirky side of our state. His latest is Welcome to Florida—or, for short, WTF. He also co-hosts a podcast of the same name.

Many of these stranger-than-fiction stories involve food, so we invited Craig on the pod to share a few of his favorite epicurean anecdotes. A Florida native known for wearing tropical-themed shirts, Craig explains how his interest in quirky news stories started in childhood. He also shares his favorite under-the-radar eateries around the state.

To subscribe to Craig's Oh, Florida! Newsletter, click here.

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7

Florida News
Dalia Colon
Dalia Colón is excited to return to WUSF as producer of the Zest podcast. From 2010 to 2014, Dalia covered health and features for WUSF. Before that, she was a staff reporter for the Tampa Bay Times and Cleveland Magazine.