Broward schools to stop offering free lunches to students next year

Broward schools will no longer offer free lunches to all students in the next academic year.



The district had been using extra federal funds to cover meals for every student, but that money has now run out.



It costs about $9 million a year to provide universal free lunches.



Here is Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn, speaking at yesterday's [TUE] school board meeting.

The Broward School Board also voted to raise lunch prices by $1. Families who qualify for free or reduced meals won't be affected. Breakfast will still be free for all students.



Families can apply for meal assistance starting July 14 at myschoolapps.com.

READ MORE: These Florida 'Dreamers' say they're scrambling as a tuition hike could put college out of reach

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media