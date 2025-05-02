Legislation to provide farmers with 'medical benefit plans' heads to DeSantis' desk

A proposal that would allow the Florida Farm Bureau to offer largely unregulated health coverage to farmers is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House on Tuesday unanimously passed the bill (SB 480), which was approved by the Senate on April 3.

The bill would clear the way for "medical benefit plans" that would not be subject to the same state and federal regulations as health insurance.

Supporters said the proposal is designed to help improve access to health coverage in rural areas.

House sponsor J.J. Grow, R-Inverness, said the bill is "crucial to securing the future" of farmers and ranchers.

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7