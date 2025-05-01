Florida lawmakers have approved housing help for former foster youth

A bill that would help former foster youth get reliable housing is heading to the governor's desk.

More than 31 percent of youth exiting foster care experience homelessness by age 26. That's according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Geori Seldine, the executive director of Florida's Children First, says these young adults are likely to have experienced trauma, a lack of family support, and gaps in their education.

"They have a much greater risk of homelessness, and it's really tough right now to have that housing security," said Seldine. "Oftentimes, they come with housing insecurity, whether that be when they were living with their biological families or bouncing from foster home to foster home…"

She says the vouchers work well for those young people who have them.

"But some of our biggest counties, where our young people are going to school and in universities, don't have the voucher available," she said. "So, this bill will require that community based care agencies work with public housing authorities in those counties that don't have it to make sure that there are vouchers available."

Seldine's organization includes Florida Youth SHINE, an advocacy group composed of current and former foster youth. They've been lobbying for legislation to make former foster youth eligible for up to three years of rental assistance.

Copyright 2025 WFSU