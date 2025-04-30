More questions than answers in deadly ferry collision

Carmen Ulloa arrived Tuesday afternoon on a flight from Peru, just as she'd done so many times to visit her two adult children in Pinellas County.

This time, she was coming to bury her son.

Jose "Pepe" Castro, 41, was killed Sunday night when the Clearwater Ferry, on which he was a passenger, was rammed by a fast-moving pleasure boat near Memorial Causeway in Clearwater Bay. There were 45 people on the ferry. At least eight others were injured.

Although no charges have been filed, investigators said that 62-year-old Jeffry Knight was behind the wheel of the 37-foot center console vessel that struck the slow-moving ferry at approximately 8:40 p.m.

"I'm feeling devastated," Sandy Todd, Castro's sister, told the Catalyst. The siblings emigrated to the United States in the early 2000s. "I know my brother is not coming back, but I want the person who is responsible for this situation to pay for what he did."

/ Courtesy / Courtesy Jose Castro with daughters Jolene, left, and Ivory.

Castro, who worked at a U.S. postal service distribution center, was the father of two girls, ages 8 and 3, with his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Fernandez.

"Words cannot express the sorrow and pain my daughter is going through," Rodriguez wrote on Facebook. "He was an amazing, dedicated father and his biggest joy in life were his 2 girls. The only thing that mattered to him was that his girls were happy."

Knight, who owns the downtown St. Petersburg concert venue Jannus Live, has a history of boat mishaps. In 2012, a passenger on Knight's yacht, attempting to step onto a dock at 6 a.m., after a night of partying, hit his head and drowned. Knight was not charged.

In 2017, he was cited for careless operation of a vessel, and for allowing a person under 14 years old to operate a boat.

Records also show that Knight has three DUI arrests.

After Sunday's incident, video from a security camera in a nearby park showed that Knight's boat – which carried five other people – stayed in the area for several minutes, then left the scene. Police caught up with the vessel at a boat ramp three miles to the south.

A Breathalyzer test conducted there showed that Knight was not intoxicated.

Emotions flared on social media, as residents expressed outrage that Knight, who many referred to as a "habitual offender," had not been charged in the accident.

A message posted on the Jannus Live Facebook page urged residents to be patient: "We ask that judgement be reserved while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard conduct their thorough investigation into what occurred that night."

The message (signed "With Sincere Appreciation, the Jannus Live Family") offered condolences to the victims and their families.

City of Clearwater / Courtesy / Courtesy Screengrab from a City of Clearwater video, showing the moment before impact.

Tuesday afternoon, Knight's attorney J. Kevin Hayslett sent a letter to investigator Richard Shefano of the Conservation Commission, which is leading the multi-agency investigation, "to provide factual context regarding Mr. Knight's actions at the scene" and "to request the preservation of critical evidence."

Among his statements:

"Immediately after the accident, Mr. Knight directed a passenger on his vessel to call 911, and that passenger remained on the line with the 911 operator for nearly twelve minutes. During this time, the caller relayed updates and emergency directions, such as telling Mr. Knight to instruct all the ferry passengers to immediately put on a life jacket. Mr. Knight tied his vessel to the ferry in order to stabilize it and render aid. He used his boat to maneuver the ferry closer to shore so that first responders would have easier access to the passengers."

"While Mr. Knight was still on scene and assisting, he noticed that his boat had taken on a large amount of water and all of his bilge pumps were activated. At that point, he became concerned that his boat might sink and he decided that as soon as he was able, he needed to get his boat back to his dock where he could safely lift it out of the water. Only after Clearwater Police Officers were in the water and ambulances had arrived did Mr. Knight leave in order to prevent his boat from sinking with an infant on board."

"The available evidence, including eyewitness testimony, 911 call records, and video footage, demonstrates conclusively that Mr. Knight rendered immediate and appropriate assistance, coordinated with emergency responders, and departed only after rescue operations were well underway. This conduct is exactly what Florida Statutes §§ 327.30(1) and (2) require. Accordingly, any suggestion that Mr. Knight unlawfully left the scene is wholly unsupported."

"Several witnesses aboard Mr. Knight's vessel indicated that the frantic mother of an infant on board pleaded for immediate transport following the crash because she was concerned that her 8-week-old child may have suffered injuries. However, given the circumstances, including vessel draft, water depth, and the compromised condition of Mr. Knight's boat, he prudently determined that returning to dock as quickly as possible was the best course of action. Again, it is important to note that he waited until emergency personnel arrived on scene before he departed.

"While he was attempting to navigate home, his vessel was stopped by law enforcement. They were able to do a visual inspection of Mr. Knight's boat to determine that it was able to continue to the Belleair boat ramp. Mr. Knight was towed to the boat ramp at their insistence where fire rescue met the infant to do a medical assessment.

"This measured decision was entirely consistent with his duty under § 327.30(1), which allows operators discretion to avoid exposing their own passengers to additional danger."

"The uncontested facts show that Mr. Knight acted in full compliance with Florida law, rendered meaningful assistance to the ferry and its passengers, was sober and cooperative throughout, and departed the scene only after rescue efforts were underway. These actions are supported by neutral eyewitnesses. Allegations to the contrary are not grounded in fact or law and appear to be driven by misinformation.

"Given the seriousness of this matter and the misinformation already circulating publicly, I respectfully request your prompt attention to the concerns and evidence outlined above."

Sandy Todd said everything she's been reading confuses her. "It was a hit-and-run. Why did he leave? Why, if he was a person, why didn't he help? I want justice.

"I don't know if he was the person who was driving – did they switch? I don't know."

A memorial service for Jose Castro will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 Belcher Road in Clearwater.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. As of Thursday morning, more than $25,000 has been raised through private contributions.

