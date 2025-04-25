Florida legislative leaders say session will run long after budget negotiations stall

Florida's legislative session is now expected to run longer than planned due to stalled budget negotiations. That standoff has led to fiery exchanges between the House and Senate leaders.

On the floor Thursday, Senate President Ben Albritton said he expects budget negotiations won't be concluded by the end of session next week. Passing a balanced budget is the one thing Florida lawmakers are required to do each year.

But Albritton said he cannot support House Speaker Daniel Perez's plan to reduce sales taxes by three quarters of a cent, saying it could put the state in a bad budget situation in the future.

"At the end of the day, I'm just uncomfortable with a proposal I believe will likely lead to shortfalls, if not substantial shortfalls, in the out-years," he said.

Perez took exception to Albritton's remarks while speaking in his own chamber the same day. He said the Senate has refused to adequately reduce its spending plans. He says when it comes to making compromises, the concessions aren't equal.

"We moved $1 billion towards them, and they refused to move one penny towards us. The Senate's expectation seems to be that the House should adopt the Senate budget with only slight modifications. That position is not only unacceptable, but it is patronizing," he said.

While fielding questions from the press after Thursday's Senate session, Albritton said he's confident that agreements will be reached.

"We just have a philosophical difference in how to approach it, that really is it, and how it, how it impacts future revenues, and, you know, how it affects future budgets," he said. "I am very confident that we are going to get there," he said.

This standoff comes during a particularly contentious legislative session for both political parties. Governor Ron DeSantis has feuded with Perez and other House Republicans.

On Thursday, Former Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo became the third Democrat to leave his party. That tone is a stark shift from years past, when the legislature and executive branches worked largely in lockstep.

