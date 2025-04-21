Faith leaders urge schools to protect students from ICE actions

Nearly three dozen faith leaders, faith organizations and allies have sent a joint letter to Florida's school superintendents urging them to protect students from overzealous immigration enforcement actions.

The Trump Administration recently rescinded the "sensitive location designation" that shielded schools from immigration enforcement.

Two weeks ago, officers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tried to enter two elementary schools in Los Angeles — the agents were denied entry by school administrators.

To date, there have not been any reports of immigration officers entering schools in Florida.

