DeSantis signs into law a bill that sets regulations for pet insurance

By News Service of Florida
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
A veterinarian and vet places a 3-year-old pit bull with a broken toe on an X-ray table. A House staff analysis said four carriers offer pet insurance policies in Florida, covering such things as illnesses and orthopedic conditions.
Richard Vogel
/
AP, file
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a measure that sets regulations for pet insurance that people can buy for veterinary care.

The House and Senate this month unanimously approved the pet insurance bill (HB 655), which includes regulation of issues that are similar to issues that arise in human health care.

For example, the bill will require pet insurers to disclose whether policies exclude coverage for such things as chronic conditions and preexisting conditions.

As another example, it will require insurers to provide information about claim payments and benefit schedules.

A House staff analysis said four carriers offer pet insurance policies in Florida, covering such things as illnesses and orthopedic conditions.

"As companion animals live longer, veterinary care costs are rising, prompting more pet owners to consider insurance for managing expenses related to preventive care, illnesses, and emergencies," the staff analysis said.

The bill will take effect Jan. 1.

News Service of Florida