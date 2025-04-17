Gunman kills 2, wounds 6 others during a shooting at Florida State University

At least two people were killed and six others hospitalized after a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In an alert issued around noon to those on campus, FSU warned people to "shelter in place" and stated that police had responded to "an active shooter call at the Student Union." Shortly after 3 p.m., the university said, "Law enforcement has neutralized the threat." Authorities also lifted the lockdown for most of the campus.

Authorities identified the alleged gunman as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a current and longtime Leon County sheriff's deputy. Sheriff Walter McNeil says the 20-year-old suspect had access to one of the deputy's personal handguns, and it was found at the scene. The sheriff says the suspect, who was an FSU student, was well-known to the department and had participated in several training programs, including as a member of the department's 'youth advisory council'.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in an email to NPR that it has received six patients. "[O]ne in critical condition and the rest in serious condition."

In a post on X, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "Our prayers are with our FSU family, and state law enforcement is actively responding."

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said he'd been fully briefed. "It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place."

Reid Seybold, a senior at Florida State studying political science, told WFSU that he was in class when the shooting happened. He said somebody barricaded the door until police came to escort everyone out. "I'm honestly terrified. I'm generally pretty good in crazy situations. I feel so like … I don't have any agency, which is the scariest thing for me." Seybold said he was worried about his friends in other parts of campus but has been hearing from them and they're all safe.

FSU told students to avoid its Tallahassee campus, and it has canceled all "classes and business operations" through Friday. The university said later it's canceling all "athletics home events" through Sunday.

In 2014, a gunman fired into a crowded library on campus, wounding three people before he was killed by police.

Founded in 1851, Florida State University is one of the oldest universities in the state. It has an enrollment of more than 44,000 students, and about 16,000 faculty members, staff members and employees work at FSU.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong.

