Active shooter reported on Florida State campus in Tallahassee

WUWF | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2025 at 12:01 PM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the school’s alert system.

A nearby hospital says it is treating people affected by the shooting. Sarah Cannon, a spokesperson with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, said the hospital cannot yet confirm the number of people in care, and said the details are still unfolding.

Police were on scene at the university or on the way around noon, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.
