Here's what to know about immigration 'task forces' across Florida

Local governments across Florida are beginning to work alongside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train local law enforcement to identify and remove criminal immigrants.

The goal of the "task force" is to detain an immigrant who has unlawfully entered the country, enforce felony arrests on immigrants here illegally and serve arrest warrants for violations.

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 was adjusted to introduce ICE’s Section 287 (g) program , which authorizes the agency to delegate such powers to state and local police.

Ninety-seven of the 140 law enforcement agencies that have signed "task force" agreements with ICE are in Florida. Thirty-seven states have at least one agreement in place.

“Florida is setting the example for states in combating illegal immigration and working with the Trump administration to restore the rule of law,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release in February. “By allowing our state agents and law enforcement officers to be trained and approved by ICE, Florida will now have more enforcement personnel deputized to assist federal partners.”

Florida has the third largest population of immigrants in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Office of Homeland Security.

“Florida will ensure its laws are followed, and when it comes to immigration — the days of inaction are over. Govern yourselves accordingly,” DeSantis posted on X on March 18.

What’s happening with the ‘task force’ in Fort Myers?

When 278 (g) was brought up in Fort Myers, three members of the city council voted against entering the agreement, leading to 3-all tie with one member absent.

“Preventing a local law enforcement agency from entering into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government prevents that agency from participating in certain federal immigration operations,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X on March 17. “These council members' actions likely run afoul of Florida Statute, and my office will be investigating."

Uthmeier then sent a letter to council members alleging they are breaking the state's anti-sanctuary city law .

On March 21, Mayor Kevin B. Anderson held his first emergency meeting that wasn’t about hurricanes.

“The attorney general did send us a letter saying that we were not in compliance with state law. We didn't necessarily agree with it, but we're going to follow the attorney general's opinion, and that's what it is,” Anderson said on "The Florida Roundup."

The council meeting was overflowing, with more than 40 people lined up outside the doors without seats, WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge reported. Most were against the city participating in the progran.

Council member Darla Bonk, who originally voted no, said she received death threats and changed to yes for the later vote.

“We as council members were put in the position of voting on a matter that was not within our legal authority or jurisdiction. The action subjected us public servants to unnecessary grave personal and professional risk,” Bonk said March 28.

Council member Terolyn Watson changed from no to yes, citing a "lack of information" before the first vote.

This time, the council voted unanimously to pass the bill.

“The majority were saying they were disappointed that the city council changed their mind,” WGCU's Andarge said on "The Florida Roundup." “Some were saying that they understood because these are council people with occupations, and they don't want to break the laws. They don't want to lose their jobs.”

What’s happening with the ‘task force’ in Orange County?

Orange County commissioners approved an agreement to allow county jail officers to transfer inmates who are accused of violating immigration law in a 5-2 vote.

“Mayor (Jerry) Demings warned the commissioners that the county could lose state and federal funding if it didn't go along with the agreement, and that would hurt citizens in the county who rely on its services,” Central Florida’s Public Media’s Rick Brunson said on "The Florida Roundup."

Unlike most of the counties that have passed 278 (g), the sheriff’s office doesn’t run the jail. Instead, it's run by the county commission and its corrections department.

The county jail officers will serve warrants by transferring inmates accused of violating immigration law.

As the fourth largest county jail in Florida, it has only 1,000 beds in its main facility. The number of inmates is just over 3,000, with 626 of them being immigration-related detainees.

Cost is a contributing factor. The county spends about $145 daily to keep an inmate in the Jail. ICE has pledged to reimburse the county $88 of that.

Other ‘task force’ updates across the state

Punta Gorda’s city council unanimously passed an ICE training agreement on Wednesday. It authorizes the police department to act in accordance with ICE to identify and apprehend criminal immigrants or question people they suspect could be ni the country illegally.

While the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been in the 287 (g) program since 2016, the city council just approved an ordinance that would mandate 60-day local jail sentences for immigrants without legal status. Mayor Donna Deegan must decide by April 8 on whether to sign it, veto it or let it become law without a decision.

“Great job to the City of Jacksonville in following Florida law and empowering their law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of laws against illegal immigration,” DeSantis posted on X on March 26. “I am pleased to see this follow from our work in the special session I called in January to insist that all state and local entities participate in immigration enforcement.”

Statewide implications of the ‘task force’

This is not the first time that policies pairing ICE and state police have affected Florida.

WLRN's Daniel Rivero reports that after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush allowed local enforcement to enter "task force" agreements with ICE. Florida was heavily involved in that blueprint under Republican Gov. Jeb Bush, the president's brother.

The model was intended to find terrorist suspects. Florida became invested in this plan after learning multiple terrorists in the 9/11 attacks trained as pilots in the state.

However, throughout that time, “People called the police less. There was less community involvement because a lot of people are in mixed-status families,” Rivero said during "The Florida Roundup." “Even if someone themselves wasn't here unlawfully, you know, someone in their household might be, so people were calling the police less.”

DeSantis also signed into law two immigration-related policies this year.

One law eliminated fee waivers and in-state tuition for students pursuing a public state college or university in Florida without legal status .

The other created statewide immigration-related crimes and enhanced existing penalties. For example, an adult who knowingly enters the country illegally and avoids inspection is committing a first-degree misdemeanor, and if convicted faces a minimum of nine months in prison.

