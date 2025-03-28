Emergency food providers dealt blow by funding freeze

This week, the region's largest emergency food provider found out a funding freeze could take millions of meals off the tables of Central Florida families. The Trump Administration froze funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation and suspended its orders for The Emergency Food Assistance Program. This includes tractor trailer loads of food.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, this impacts one of their most important sources of food. If the funding is not available next year, Second Harvest estimates 5.8 million meals will be lost. This will also impact their partner agencies.

Jewish Family Services stocks their Pearlman Food Pantry in Winter Park with food they buy from Second Harvest at a reduced rate. Philip Flynn, President of Jewish Family Services of Greater Orlando, joins Engage along with Greg Higgerson, Chief Development Officer at Second Harvest, to talk about the impact of these changes.

