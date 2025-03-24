Florida's gas prices dip below $3 a gallon. It's the lowest in more than a year

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida dipped below $3 over the weekend.

Monday’s average of $2.97 is the lowest in more than a year, according to AAA-the Auto Club.

That’s 13 cents less than a week ago and 55 cents less than the same date in 2024.

The decrease is a product of low oil prices, which has remained below $70 a barrel since February, and strong gasoline production, according to AAA.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the average is $2.99.

“It's not clear how much lower prices will go,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

While Florida’s numbers are down, the national price went up 5 cents last week to $3.13. Still, that’s 42 cents lower than a year ago.

