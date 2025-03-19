Florida lawmakers eyeing even stricter social media restrictions for teens

Florida lawmakers might further restrict social media for minors this session.

For those younger than 16-years-old, a new bill would block access to disappearing messages, something commonly seen on Snapchat but also on other popular platforms like Instagram.

That bill, which was OK’d by a House panel Wednesday, would also require social media companies to allow parents to see the messages.

With parental consent, it would let law enforcement view them, too, if “relevant to any investigation.”

"My reason for doing this bill is to protect kids in cases of trafficking or other instances where they're being groomed on social media,” said Republican Representative Michelle Salzman of Pensacola, a bill sponsor.

She was addressing the House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee, which unanimously approved the legislation.

Despite the support, some Democrats on Wednesday voiced concerns.

Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, worried about children with abusive parents who might message their peers for support.

“I’m struggling here,” she said. “That is a real thing, and I just had to put that on the record.”

Salzman acknowledged the concerns.

“I came from an abusive home; I know exactly what you're describing,” she said. “But more times than not, that's not what's going on in these private messages. More times than not, it's the groomers.”

The measure, HB 743 , has a couple of committee stops left before it reaches the House floor. A Senate committee has yet to consider the restrictions.

This push comes a year after the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis created a law banning minors under 16 from social media platforms, except for 14- and 15-year-olds with parental permission.

While that technically took effect in January, the Florida Attorney General's Office paused enforcement until a federal judge could issue a ruling in a First Amendment court challenge .

But, last week , U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected a preliminary injunction request that would have temporarily blocked the law.

The Attorney General’s office didn’t respond to an emailed question about whether any enforcement actions have since been taken.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

