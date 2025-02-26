Wildlife agency shifts to ‘Gulf of America’

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young said Wednesday he’s issued an executive order to comply with President Donald Trump’s move to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America.”

During a commission meeting at Florida State University, Young said he has directed staff members “to, as quickly as possible, update all of our references and commission materials, documents, rules and regulations to reflect the Gulf of America. This will keep us in line with all the (federal) regulations that are in place.” State lawmakers, who will start the annual legislative session Tuesday, also have filed bills to carry out Trump’s directions.

One proposal (SB 608 and HB 575) would change references in state laws from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Another proposal (SB 1058 and HB 549) would require state agencies, county school districts and charter school boards to use materials that reflect the Gulf of America name.

The Senate bill also calls for U.S. 41, from Miami-Dade County to Hillsborough County, to be designated as the “Gulf of America Trail.”