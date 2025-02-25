DeSantis creates Florida 'DOGE task force' to review state spending, including universities

TALLAHASSEE — Taking a page from billionaire Elon Musk’s push to cut federal spending, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced a new panel that will review about 900 state positions, university spending, local government spending and the need for about 70 state boards and commissions.

Embracing the rapid action by the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, DeSantis said the “state DOGE task force” will be an effort to “continue to streamline our government and continue to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.”

“For too long, nobody has cared about the taxpayers, much less the next generation, who is ultimately going to have to pay for all of the mismanagement that we have seen over these many, many years,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Tampa.

DeSantis said he’s putting the panel together but indicated that State Board of Administration Executive Director Chris Spencer and Florida Division of Bond Finance Director Ben Watkins will be involved.

'Political theater'

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried scoffed at the plan, saying “Republicans have been in total control of Florida’s government for nearly 30 years, and he wants to talk about government waste?”

The GOP has held the governor’s office since Jeb Bush was elected in 1998 and has controlled both chambers of the Legislature since 1996.

Jared Nordlund, Florida state director of UnidosUS, which says it is the largest Latino civil-rights organization in the country, described the plan as “political theater.”

"Florida faces real, urgent problems to solve --- families struggling with the highest rise in the cost of living in the country, high school students unable to read at an 8th grade level, a fifth of seniors experiencing homelessness, red tide polluting our beaches, and policies that are increasingly hostile to communities of color and working people,” Nordlund said in a statement. “Yet, instead of addressing these urgent issues, the governor is laser-focused on cutting ‘bloat’ from a bureaucracy he and his own party built, mismanaged and weaponized against Floridians.”

READ MORE: Florida DOGE task force to audit state’s public universities

Said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, in a statement: "It's laughable that after decades in power, they now pretend to know how to fix what they themselves have broken."

"This is the same Governor who has squandered millions defending unconstitutional laws, inflated his budget with unnecessary election police forces, and funneled taxpayer dollars into partisan electioneering," she added. "He has no credibility when it comes to improving government efficiency."

Musk, Trump and DOGE

With Musk a top ally of President Donald Trump, the federal DOGE has drawn heavy attention — and controversy — in recent weeks as it has looked to slash spending.

The new state task force will have one year to make recommendations.

As an example, DeSantis said the goal at universities will be to “prune” ideological studies, similar to how the state has eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from Florida’s higher-education system, and to best equip students to gain “meaningful employment after graduation.”

“We want to make sure that these universities are really serving the classical mission of what a university should be,” he said. “And that's not to impose ideology. It's really to teach students how to think and to prepare them to be citizens of our republic.”

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said during the appearance that “It is a great time to review higher education spending with a fine-tooth comb, particularly when it comes to programs that do not contribute to students' future success in the job market.”

DeSantis also said he will ask lawmakers to give task force members the power to audit local-government budgets. He contended that many local governments have “opted to increase their own budgets and even subject their citizens to higher taxes, such as higher property taxes, to pay for these spending habits.”

The state effort also will include increased use of artificial intelligence to supplement efforts to find things such as “DEI” in contracts, DeSantis said.

