Florida is one of the ‘most restrictive’ states for abortion rights, according to a nonprofit group

Florida is one of the most restrictive states for abortion rights, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families .

The December report lists Florida among 16 “red flag” states whose legislation, or lack thereof, fails to protect women’s rights.

The nonprofit advocacy group also says these states lack support for women and families when it comes to other issues like equal pay and mandated paid sick days.

Ashley Emery is a Senior Reproductive Policy Analyst for the partnership

She pointed to a few issues with Florida law. While she said there is no single reason for the ranking, the state’s Heartbeat Protection Act is problematic.

"This extreme abortion ban has created an unworkable legal landscape that really endangers both patients and providers," Emery said. "It's created insurmountable barriers to people's ability to access the care that they need to effectuate decisions they need about their reproductive lives."

She said “archaic rules,” like needing a 60% majority to pass state amendments, hold Florida back from creating policies wanted by the majority.

The state’s proposed Amendment 4 , that would have allowed abortions until viability, fell 3% short of that supermajority threshold needed to pass in November.

In addition, Florida does not require offering paid sick days to women for abortion, prenatal and well-child visits.

The ranking also looks at healthcare, such as access to Medicaid coverage and state recognition of midwifery credentials.

Florida has not expanded Medicaid and only two of the three listed midwifery credentials are recognized by the state.

It also considers minimum wage and if families can provide for themselves. Florida pays over $5 more than the federal minimum wage.

“All these policies really interact with one another and together are necessary for women, pregnant people and their families,” Emery said.

Texas and Louisiana were among the states joining Florida on the National Partnership’s list.

A Texas judge recently fined a New York doctor $100,000 plus lawyers fees for prescribing abortion pills to a state resident. Louisiana requested New York extradite that doctor for the same reason – a request that the New York governor declined.

