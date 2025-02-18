County term limits proposed

House and Senate Republicans on Tuesday proposed a constitutional amendment about eight-year term limits for county commissioners and school board members. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, and Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, filed identical measures (SJR 802 and HJR 679) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 4. If approved by the Legislature, the proposal would go before voters in 2026.

Lawmakers in 2023 approved eight-year term limits for school board members, but a constitutional amendment would make the limits harder to change. Similar term limits for lawmakers, the governor, and state Cabinet members are included in the Constitution.