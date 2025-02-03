March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg named to top national Democratic party post

March For Our Lives co-founder and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Saturday was chosen for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Hogg is one of three people selected as vice chairs, according to the DNC.

"I’ve just been elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC," Hogg posted on X over the weekend. "I’m deeply grateful to the members for their trust and belief in me and I don’t take it lightly. Now it’s time to get to work."

I’ve just been elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC. I’m deeply grateful to the members for their trust and belief in me and I don’t take it lightly. Now it’s time to get to work. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3ypkRc62hL — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 2, 2025

Florida Democrats applauded the choice.

“Congratulations to our new DNC Vice Chair, David Hogg” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “David Hogg’s journey is truly remarkable — from Parkland survivor to national gun violence prevention advocate to now, the first member of Gen Z to serve as Vice Chair of the DNC. David’s unique life experiences and skills will transform the way Democrats engage with young voters and elevate how we run campaigns.

“I’m excited for his generation — and Florida — to have a seat at the table and I look forward to working with him as Vice Chair," she said.

Hogg helped launched the nationwide gun control movement following the 2018 fatal mass shooting at his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, left 17 people dead in the worst school shooting in Florida history.

Hogg captivated a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people who attended The March For Our Lives historic first rally in Washington, D.C., in March 2018.

“When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say — 'No more!'” Hogg yelled as the crowd chanted with him.

March For Our Lives has grown into a 300-chapter organization that has helped in passage of more than 250 gun safety bills across the country since 2018 and regularly files amicus briefs in gun-related lawsuits.

