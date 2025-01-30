© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Red tide continues to recede off the Gulf beaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:15 AM CST
Red tide is continuing to be less noticeable along the Gulf beaches.

The latest report from state environmental officials show low amounts of the toxin at only three locations. Those are Egmont Key, the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier and Bay Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Very low amounts were reported around St. Petersburg's downtown, Bradenton and Anna Maria Island.

Still, fish kills and respiratory irritation usually associated with red tide were reported the past week off Sarasota County.

