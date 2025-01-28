© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A dozen people were detained in immigration raids in Tallahassee Monday

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published January 28, 2025 at 2:33 PM CST
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles along with the Department of Homeland Security arrested 12 people in Tallahassee Monday.
FLDHSMV
/
X
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles along with the Department of Homeland Security arrested 12 people in Tallahassee Monday.

 

The state of Florida says it has detained a dozen people in Tallahassee who may be in the country illegally. Initial reports of potential arrests in the area started circling Monday afternoon on social media.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles confirmed that it, and the Department of Homeland Security, detained 12 people. Facebook posts Monday from users said they were either told about, or spotted agents carrying out detentions at places around the city. It comes as the legislature is weighing a bill to give local law enforcement more authority to enforce federal immigration laws, and place immigration enforcement under the purview of the Florida Department of Agriculture.

The head of the state DHSMV is Dave Kerner, who recently backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push for a legislative special session on immigration.

"We are ready and willing to follow the governor's lead and work with federal partners to execute the Trump illegal immigration mandate!" The agency said in a post on X.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it was not informed about the detentions.

While Florida lawmakers are currently in a special session on immigration, they are NOT taking up the immigration proposals DeSantis initially called for. Instead, legislative leaders have unveiled their own immigration proposal while simultaneously pushing back on DeSantis for what both the state House and Senate leaders have called "overreach."

In a secondary post to X, the FLHSMV, an agency under the governor, wrote, "FHP is already operating under the governor's leadership to work with federal partners and enforce immigration law in Florida. The new bill proposed by the legislature would undercut our ability to deliver on this mission and remove critical authority and resources from our purview."

Copyright 2025 WFSU
Florida News
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter