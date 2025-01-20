Q&A: Immigration attorney Elizabeth Ricci reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis' illegal immigration proposals

Governor Ron DeSantis wants to position Florida to join President-Elect Donald Trump in what he says will be an "immigration crack down" at the start of his term.

Despite pushback from state House and Senate leaders, DeSantis is forging ahead with a special session scheduled for later this month and he’s made border security a top focus.

WFSU News Reporter Adrian Andrews had a phone conversation with Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Ricci of Rambana & Ricci, P.L.L.C in Tallahassee on Jan. 16 about the 10 proposed laws DeSantis is asking the Florida Legislature to discuss.

Below is a transcript of the conversation. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What do you make of the Governor's new legislative proposals?

RICCI: Well, as far as the proposals that [DeSantis] he wants past in this upcoming special session, I think that it's a combination of things—[it's] unconstitutional [and they are] unfunded mandates.

It's state overreach, and...some of it doesn't have much to do about anything.

Americans have given President Trump a mandate to secure the southern border and end the illegal immigration crisis. Florida must step up to help carry out this mission.



Here are some of the proposals I am calling on the Legislature to pass in the upcoming Special Session: pic.twitter.com/6EgPEqVzON — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 15, 2025

When you say some of these laws are unconstitutional, what do you mean? What are some [laws] that sticks out to you as being a "red flag"?

RICCI: Well, one of the proposals is requiring money transfer companies to verify citizenship before allowing wire transfers.

Couple of issues there: [No. 1] that interferes with interstate commerce. That's a federal issue, states can't control that. [No. 2] It’s going to discriminate against non-citizens who are here legally, who would like to use wire transfers.

And of course, there's other issues that are not just constitutional issues, but unfunded mandates, like requiring cities to participate in those agreements that divert resources.

Make Illegal Immigration Illegal Again https://t.co/wHjkcvn7tR — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 16, 2025

[Have you seen] Something as aggressive as what DeSantis is asking for, have you seen that before?

RICCI: I haven't seen a proposal as aggressive as this yet. I've seen bits and pieces. Not just in Florida, but nationally. What's unfortunate is, it's going to cost the taxpayer at the end of the day to defend all of this.

Students aren't going to be educated because there's a push for undocumented to not attend school—well, if they're not in school, they're not going to be able to get the kinds of jobs to support their families and contribute taxes.

Are they leaving? Probably not, so now we have a less educated populous.

Margie Menzel / WFSU A new anti-immigrant law went into effect on July 1.

If we're going to implement programs that racially profile people, that ends up making communities less safe, while being an expense to taxpayers.

I appreciate you taking out this time. I just wanted to get you on this call, just so we can go over and get your response—

RICCI: I don't think anybody who is reasonable would say we don't need immigration reform. People are saying, this is not the way to do it.

It's not for states to do. They don't have the authority.

Let the federal government do what they should be doing.

In the meantime, states like Florida, should be attending to the needs of everyday Floridians with things that they have authority to control and to improve.

Alright. That is Elizabeth Ricci with Rambana and Ricci Law firm. That's right here in Tallahassee.

RICCI: Thank you, Adrian. I Appreciate you.

Alrighty, we’ll talk soon.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A disclosure to our listeners: Rambana & Ricci, P.L.L.C. is a regular underwriter for WFSU. Public Media.

Copyright 2025 WFSU