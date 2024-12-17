South Florida cities score high for being inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, report finds

Each year, the Human Rights Campaign scores cities across the country on laws, policies and services that are inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year, seven Florida cities got a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index, including Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors and Miami.

Cathryn Oakley is with the Human Rights Campaign. She says while Florida is at the forefront of anti LGBTQ law and policy, a lot of cities are fighting back.

"It's particularly important to be recognizing the hard work that these cities are doing, even in the face of state legislatures that are trying to do the opposite, these cities continue to be fighting to make sure that they are taking care of the people in their communities," Oakley said.

Last year, the group declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time in its more than 43 history.

That was largely due to laws enacted by Florida that have since been modeled in other states.

