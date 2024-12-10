Space Coast home to 3-D printed, affordable homes

On Friday, the Space Coast became host to Habitat for Humanity’s first 3-D printed affordable homes in Central Florida.

The “wall raising” event took place in the City of Melbourne, thanks to a partnership between the local Habitat for Humanity, the Macedonia Community Development Corporation, Well Fargo, and Apis Cor — a construction company using robotics for development.

Instead of a full crew performing labor-intensive construction work, Frank, the 3-D printing machine, was layering concrete with fast precision, while a small team in hardhats sat in the shade, monitoring the work.

When finished, the two new homes will be leased as affordable housing units, meaning the mortgage and rent costs will be priced comfortably for someone earning at or below 30-50% of the area’s average median income.

The Apis Cor director of construction and building technologies, Trevor Ragno, said the innovative process saves time and money, which makes it easier to build affordable homes, as the cost of materials continues to grow.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo Frank, the 3D printing machine, layers concrete quickly and precisely, forming round instead of 90-degree corners.

“If we are already having an issue getting affordable housing, or any housing built in the first place, that problem is only getting worse,” he said.

One critique is that this kind of technology could end up taking jobs from the construction industry, but according to Ragno, the industry is currently struggling to find workers. The way he sees it, 3-D printing offers an alternative.

“The gap in construction labor right now, it's an over-40,000-person gap. There are so many open job positions that nobody is filling,” he said. “Normally, we have two people operating, and it's about a 32-hour job, so that's fast for two people.”

Another bonus, Frank isn’t human. Ragno said the model is sustainable, even reducing liability and increasing safety on site.

“Concrete block work is extremely difficult. Oftentimes, you're up on scaffolding, you're lifting blocks -- there's a reason why people retire early. It's hard on your body,” he said.

Apis Cor kicked off the year erecting its first 3-D printed building in Central Florida, which has served as a model home up until two weeks ago when it was listed for sale.

Realtor Guy Newman said the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, Melbourne property showcases how unique 3-D home design can get. Built to be bought and rented out as an AirBnB, Newman said the printing technology’s true potential will be unlocked in the hands of more traditional developers -- providing much needed, accessible homes with flare.

“You can set your home apart significantly with more intricate design features, at a lower cost, and much faster,” Newman said. “It’s only limited by what you can dream of.”

For Anna Terry, that dream is a supply of affordable homes for struggling families.

Terry’s been the executive director at the Space Coast Habitat for Humanity for the last five years. With this new technology around, Terry said she plans to take full advantage.

“Brevard County is growing. Housing prices are larger than ever. It's a huge need,” she said.

According to Terry, the units will be energy efficient, saving residents on bills, potential storm damages, and overall improving quality of life.

“Yesterday, we used hammers. Today, we use nail guns. And tomorrow, we're going to use printers,” Terry said. “This house will be so well insulated because it's all concrete. The families’ utility bills will be cut in half, their property insurance will be cheaper.”

Frank the printer will finish the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the next two to three weeks, according to Ragno. At which point, Terry and the staff at Habitat will hold a dedication ceremony, where a local mom and her young daughter will get the keys to their brand, new home.

Source: Realtor Guy Newman's website The first 3D printed home by Apis Cor in Central Florida is also located in Melbourne. It was listed last week to be owned as an AirBnB rental unit.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.

